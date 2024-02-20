Kiara Advani roped as leading lady in 'Don 3'

After the announcement of Ranveer Singh playing the lead in the upcoming Don 3 broke the internet sometime back, speculations were high on who would be cast as the lead opposite him. Shattering all speculations, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment announced that Kiara Advani has been roped in as the leading lady for Don 3.

Kiara has been celebrated for her choices of versatile roles and captivating performances. She has of late won the hearts of the audience through her portrayal of diverse lead characters in Kabir Singh, Shershaah, Satyaprem ki Katha, and more. She is set to make her debut in an action-packed role now. Fans are also excited to see how the sizzling chemistry builds up between Kiara and Ranveer, who are both known to be charismatic on screen.

Taking the franchise ahead, Don 3 will be directed by Farhan Akhtar who promises an adrenaline-filled movie that is anticipated to become a masterpiece in the franchise. The visionary director not only creates gripping tales but also charms the audience with several melodies that climb the charts as soon as they are released and make their way to all the clubs and cafes.

Excel Entertainment has a string of hits in the past having notable movies like Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Talaash, Toofan, and Fukrey under its banner. It has also launched revolutionary movies like Gully Boy, marking the official Indian entry to the Academy Awards 2019. It also has Inside Edge which was the Indian nomination for the coveted International Emmy Awards in 2018. Rock On won the house its second National Award. At the same time, Dahaad was screened at the Berlinale Film Festival and brought home several awards including the Asian Academy Creative Award for Best Actor. Thus, coming from the house of notable directors and storytellers, Don 3 is one of the much-anticipated movies in the future.

