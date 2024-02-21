King Khan crowned again: SRK wins Dadasaheb Phalke Best Actor Award for ‘Jawan’

The King of Bollywood has reclaimed his throne! Shah Rukh Khan, amidst roaring cheers and joyous tears, received the Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards (DPIFF) 2024 for his performance in Atlee’s action-packed Jawan. This accolade marks a significant moment for the celebrated actor, acknowledging his impactful performance and reigniting the debate on awards and their significance.



In a heartfelt acceptance speech captured by an eager fan, Shah Rukh said, “It's been a long time since I held a Best Actor award. So long, it almost felt like I wouldn't get one again.” His honesty resonated with fans, acknowledging the highs and lows of an incredibly long and illustrious career. But the glint in his eyes betrayed a hidden truth, “I won't deny it, I love awards. Maybe I'm a bit greedy... but then again, so is Vidhu Vinod Chopra! We'll just have to share this one, Vinod!” he declared, his warm humour captivating the audience.

Shah Rukh’s words highlighted the collaborative spirit that fuels artistic endeavours. “The work of an artist alone is meaningless,” he stated. “It's the countless individuals around them who make the magic happen.” This heartfelt dedication to his team, from director Atlee to every crew member, resonated deeply with fellow artists and fans alike.

This win follows a phenomenal year for Shah Rukh. His comeback film Pathaan smashed box office records, cementing his status as a superstar. Jawan followed suit, crossing the coveted INR 1000 crore mark globally. And just recently, Dunki added another successful chapter to his cinematic journey.

As Shah Rukh concluded his speech, his unwavering commitment to his craft shone through. “I promise to keep working hard, to entertain India and the world. Whether it's dancing, falling, flying, romancing, or even playing the villain, I'll give it my all. Inshallah, the awards will keep coming, but the journey itself is the greatest reward,” he said.

