New Year 2024: From ‘Fighter’ to ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, here are some of the most anticipated Indian films this year

As the curtains fall on 2023, Indian cinema reflects on a successful year with blockbusters like Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jawan, Salaar, Jailer and Animal dominating the box office. The new year promises an exciting lineup of cinematic wonders, unveiling a tapestry of releases set to captivate audiences.

Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, Hrithik Roshan's Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are among the eagerly anticipated films. Akshay returns to his action-comedy roots after a year of socially relevant films, bringing humour and thrills to the big screen.

A cinematic spectacle awaits with the release of Nag Ashwin's pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan. The apocalyptic narrative promises a visual feast for audiences.

Shah Rukh Khan surprises fans by appearing alongside his daughter Suhana in an untitled murder mystery film directed by Sujoy Ghosh, adding an element of familial intrigue to the cinematic landscape.

The year 2024 also brings a spotlight on women-centric films, with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon starring in The Crew, and Kajol headlining Do Patti. Kareena's presence extends to The Buckingham Murders, a Hansal Mehta film shot in London, focusing on a British-Indian detective.

Tamil cinema enthusiasts can anticipate Vijay's collaboration with Venkath Parbhu, adding an exciting chapter to their cinematic journey. Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai Part 2 examines the lives of vigilante Vaathiyar (Vijay Sethupathi) and novice police constable Kumaresan (Soori).

Kamal Haasan and Shankar revive their collaboration after 25 years for Indian 2, overcoming setbacks, and delivering a sequel to their earlier success. Rajinikanth and TJ Gnanavel Raja's film, Vettaiyan, promises a Rajinikanth-style entertainment extravaganza.

In Telugu cinema, Mahesh Babu returns with Guntur Kaaram, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, while Allu Arjun reprises his role in Pushpa: The Rise Part 2, directed by Sukumar. Ram Charan takes centre stage in Shankar's Game Changer, featuring Kiara Advani.

Kannada films showcase Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 and Prashanth Neel’s Bagheera, adding diversity and anticipation to the regional cinema scene. Malayalam cinema boasts the collaboration of Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery in Malaikottai Vaaliban, promising a unique cinematic experience. Mohanlal takes on the role of director for Barroz, an epic fantasy surrounding Vasco da Gama's treasure, scheduled for a March 28 release. Mammootty raises expectations with Bramayugam, a horror film directed by Rahul Sadasivan, set in the dark ages of Kerala, promising spine-chilling thrills.