Golden Globe Awards 2024: Cillian Murphy bags Best Actor trophy for ‘Oppenheimer’, says, ‘I was in the hands of a visionary director’

In a triumphant moment at the Golden Globes 2024, Cillian Murphy secured the prestigious accolade for Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama for his compelling portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer. The 47-year-old actor received a standing ovation from the audience, marking the culmination of his outstanding performance.

Defeating notable actors like Bradley Cooper, Leonardo DiCaprio, Colman Domingo, Andrew Scott, and Barry Keoghan, Murphy’s win highlighted the depth and brilliance of his work in the film. Expressing his gratitude, Murphy shared his thoughts during his acceptance speech, stating, “Oh boy. I knew the first time that I walked on a Christopher Nolan set that it was different. I could tell by the level of rigour, focus, dedication and the complete lack of any seating options for actors, I was in the hands of a visionary director.”

Acknowledging the collaborative nature of filmmaking, Murphy emphasised the importance of the ensemble cast in Oppenheimer, describing the experience as magical. He extended his gratitude to co-stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, and Gary Oldman, recognising their role in supporting and guiding him through the movie.

The success of Oppenheimer extended beyond Murphy’s achievement, as Ludwig Göransson clinched the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Score for his exceptional compositions in the film. Additionally, Christopher Nolan, the visionary director behind the project, secured the Best Director award, marking his seventh nomination and first-ever win in the category.

Oppenheimer delves into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, recognised as the Father of the atomic bomb. The film unfolds Oppenheimer’s journey from a young physicist to a man burdened with the responsibility of creating one of the most devastating inventions in history. The film’s success at the Golden Globes underscores its impactful storytelling and the collective brilliance of the cast and crew.

