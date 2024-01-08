Golden Globe Awards 2024: Justine Triet’s ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ wins Best non-English Film and Best Screenplay categories

The prestigious Golden Globe Awards 2024 honoured the acclaimed French film Anatomy of a Fall with the awards for Best Motion Picture Non-English Language and Best Screenplay, adding another accolade to its impressive list. The film, directed by Justine Triet, also received recognition at the Cannes Film Festival by winning the Palme d'Or.

During the awards ceremony, Justine expressed her gratitude, revealing an interesting backstory to the screenplay. Triet, along with co-writer Arthur Harari, crafted the script during the pandemic while confined to their apartment. In a light-hearted remark, Triet mentioned, “Strangely, nobody died,” adding a touch of humour to their creative process.

Anatomy of a Fall is a psychological thriller that captivates audiences with its exploration of a woman's trial following the mysterious death of her husband in a secluded chalet. The film, celebrated for its exceptional storytelling, takes viewers on a gripping journey into the complexities of a tumultuous marriage.

The film had its world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May 2023 and was subsequently released theatrically in France by Le Pacte in August 2023. It received further recognition at international film festivals, including the 27th Lima Film Festival and the 28th Busan International Film Festival.

Anatomy of a Fall stars Sandra Hüller in the lead role, portraying a writer striving to prove her innocence in the face of her husband's tragic demise. The film's success at the Golden Globes reinforces its status as a cinematic masterpiece, resonating with audiences and critics alike.

While the French film secured the Golden Globe, it will not be contending for the same category at the upcoming Oscars in March, as it was not submitted by France. Instead, the country opted for the Juliette Binoche-starrer The Taste of Things.



Anatomy of a Fall continues to make waves in the film industry, solidifying its place as a must-watch courtroom drama thriller. The Golden Globe recognition adds another feather to the film's cap and further establishes its prominence on the international stage.