Golden Globe Awards 2024: Dua Lipa radiates elegance in Schiaparelli Gown adorned with embroidered diamond gilded bones

Dua Lipa is making waves at the Golden Globes 2024, not just for her nomination but also for her stunning appearance on the red carpet. Nominated for her song Dance the Night Away featured in the movie Barbie, Dua turned heads in a black velvet Schiaparelli gown by Daniel Roseberry. The bustier gown was adorned with embroidered gilded bones in diamond and gold, creating a truly show-stopping look, all thanks to her stylist Lorenzo Posocco.

Pairing the outfit with Jimmy Choo shoes and a vintage Tiffany & Co. topaz necklace from 1962, Dua Lipa exuded glamour and sophistication. In a statement expressing her excitement about the nomination, she said, “I woke up this morning to my first Golden Globe nomination, and I couldn’t be more grateful! Getting the chance to write a song for a movie was so special. Figuring out how to soundtrack this critical moment in the movie on Barbie’s ‘best day ever’ was like this big jigsaw puzzle that Mark, Andrew, Caroline, and I had to fit together. The entire experience was completely different than writing one of my own songs, and it’s one that I’ll never forget.”

This isn't the first time Dua Lipa has left a lasting impression on the red carpet. Back in May 2023, she dazzled at the Met Gala in a white and black tweed Chanel gown from the fashion house’s 1992 Fall Couture collection, showcasing her versatility in style.

As the Golden Globes mark the beginning of this year’s award season, the competition is fierce with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie securing nine nominations and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer closely following with eight nods. Indian viewers can catch the Golden Globes on Lionsgate streaming.