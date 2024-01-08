Golden Globe Awards 2024: Margot Robbie transforms into real-life Barbie, stuns in Armani's signature 1977 superstar look

Margot Robbie lit up the Golden Globes 2024 red carpet, embodying the essence of Barbie in a stunning recreation of Superstar Barbie’s 1977 outfit, a collaboration with Armani. The actress, nominated for her role in the film Barbie, revealed this glamorous transformation during the Golden Globes pre-show. With the movie securing nine nominations, including Best Picture – Comedy or Musical, and Robbie herself being nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical, the Barbie-inspired look was a fitting choice.

Last year, Robbie dazzled in a baby pink lace and silk tulle Chanel gown at the same event, showcasing her affinity for pink-themed ensembles. The attention to detail was evident, with 30,000 elements of embroidery, sequins, beading, and feathers meticulously woven into the dress, taking 750 hours to create.

Her wardrobe diversity included a baby pink feather-trimmed pyjama suit by Sleeper, polka dot pink mini skirt and top sets, Pucci multi-coloured retro pink dresses, corset dresses from Balmain, and romantic ball gowns at international screenings.

Ahead of the Golden Globes, Robbie previewed her style at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, donning a pink polka-dot Balmain outfit, emphasizing the enduring influence of Barbiecore fashion.

The Golden Globes marks the beginning of the 2024 award season, with Barbie leading with nine nominations and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer closely behind with eight nods. The awards ceremony is available for streaming on Lionsgate in India. Robbie's Barbie-inspired look not only celebrated her film’s success but also showcased her fashion prowess, making a glamorous statement on the prestigious red carpet.