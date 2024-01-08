Golden Globe Awards 2024: Full list of winners

The 81stGolden Globe Awards was a night to remember. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer claimed the spotlight at the event, mirroring its earlier dominance at the summer box office. The extensive exploration of J. Robert Oppenheimer's life and the genesis of the atomic bomb secured an impressive five victories, outshining all other films. Notably, it clinched the coveted title of best motion picture drama. In a contrasting genre, the post-modern film Poor Things, offering a feminist reinterpretation of the Frankenstein narrative, celebrated a win as the best motion picture in the musical or comedy category.

Turning to television accolades, Succession, a biting portrayal of a Murdoch-like tycoon and his dysfunctional family, stood out with four prestigious awards, including the honour of best drama series. The show gracefully concluded its compelling four-season run in May. Meanwhile, The Bear, narrating the struggles of a Chicago restaurant fighting to stay afloat, garnered three accolades. This included the recognition of the best comedy series and the outstanding lead actor and actress in a musical or comedy, claimed by Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, respectively.

Here's the full list of golden globe awards winners:

BEST MOVIE DRAMA- Oppenheimer

BEST MOVIE MUSICAL OR COMEDY- Poor Things

TELEVISION COMEDY SERIES- The Bear

TELEVISION DRAMA SERIES- Succession

LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION-Beef

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT- Barbie

MALE ACTOR IN A MOVIE MUSICAL OR COMEDY- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOVIE MUSICAL OR COMEDY- Emma Stone, Poor Things

ACTOR IN A MOVIE DRAMA- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOVIE DRAMA- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING MOVIE ROLE- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING MOVIE ROLE- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION- Ali Wong, Beef

ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION- Steven Yeun, Beef

SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

BEST SCREENPLAY- Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION DRAMA- Sarah Snook, Succession

MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION COMEDY- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

STAND-UP COMEDY TELEVISION SPECIAL- Ricky Gervais, Armageddon

BEST MOTION PICTURE, NON-ENGLISH- Anatomy of a Fall (France)

FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION COMEDY- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION DRAMA- Kieran Culkin, Succession

ANIMATED FILM- The Boy and the Heron

DIRECTOR- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

SCORE- Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson

ORIGINAL SONG- What Was I Made For? from Barbie, music and lyrics by Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell

