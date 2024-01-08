Golden Globe Awards 2024: Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ wins Best Picture (Drama), Emma Stone’s ‘Poor Things’ clinches the trophy in Musical/Comedy category

In a grand finale at the Golden Globes 2024, Oppenheimer secured the most coveted prize of the evening, clinching the award for Best Picture (Drama). The film, directed by Christopher Nolan, emerged victorious in a stiff competition against formidable contenders like Anatomy of a Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, and The Zone of Interest.

In another category, Poor Things claimed the prize for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, adding to its success. The film, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, stars Emma Stone and explores a quirky coming-of-age story.

Also read: Golden Globe Awards 2024: Robert Downey Jr wins Best Supporting Male Actor trophy for ‘Oppenheimer’

During the acceptance speech, Oppenheimer’s producer Emma Thomas, also Christopher Nolan’s wife, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the audience for their “faith” in the ambitious three-hour film. Receiving the award from Oprah Winfrey, Thomas conveyed her astonishment, saying, “That’s crazy. From Oprah! They weren’t kidding; this is a really intimidating room.”

Reflecting on the collaborative effort behind Oppenheimer, Thomas emphasised the magical nature of filmmaking. She highlighted the exceptional talent involved, including Nolan, and acknowledged the dedication of everyone from the actors to the production assistants. Thomas extended her thanks to Universal and expressed deep appreciation for the audiences' faith in a challenging project.

Oppenheimer, with eight nominations, stood second only to Barbie with nine nominations. Cillian, who portrayed J Robert Oppenheimer, was nominated for Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama. Nolan secured nominations for Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Also read: Golden Globe Awards 2024: Emma Stone shines in elegant Louis Vuitton gown, wins Best Actress (Musical/comedy) for ‘Poor Things’

Yorgos kicked off his acceptance speech by expressing his admiration for audience member Bruce Springsteen, sharing their shared birthday bond. Swiftly shifting focus, he extended his gratitude to the dedicated cast and crew, appreciating their collaborative efforts. Lanthimos didn't miss a chance to acknowledge his lead, Emma, with enthusiastic acclaim, asserting her as the epitome of excellence.

The film, an unconventional tale of self-discovery, faced tough competition from Air, American Fiction, Barbie, The Holdovers, and May December. Poor Things, which made its debut at the Venice Film Festival, delves into the unique narrative of a young woman, embodied by Emma, whose mind undergoes a peculiar transformation, replacing it with the innocence of a baby. As the character evolves, she embarks on a journey through the enchanting cities of Lisbon and Paris, navigating her burgeoning sexuality and maturing desires.