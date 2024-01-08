Golden Globe Awards 2024: Emma Stone shines in elegant LV gown, wins Best Actress Musical/Comedy for ‘Poor Things’

Actor Emma Stone dazzled at the Golden Globes 2024, embracing whimsical elegance in a custom Louis Vuitton gown that redefined the naked dress concept. Adorned with champagne-coloured sequins and delicate flower illustrations in pale pink and dusty blue, Emma’s Victorian-inspired ensemble exuded playful sophistication.

The sheer slip boasted a deep V neckline and a high leg slit, revealing satin nude heeled sandals, while double drop earrings and a vibrant yellow gemstone ring added the perfect finishing touches.

The Oscar-winning actress was nominated for two Golden Globes, one for her outstanding performance in the Yorgos Lanthimos sci-fi comedy Poor Things, which she won defying expectations. In the film, Emma embodies a young woman brought back to life by a mad scientist.

Emma Stone in Poor Things

Additionally, she secured a nomination for Best Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama for her role in the Showtime black comedy The Curse, portraying a dysfunctional do-gooder navigating the challenges of launching an HGTV show with her husband. She lost the trophy to Sarah Snook for Succession.

With six previous Golden Globe nominations and one win for her role in La La Land, Emma continues to captivate audiences with her versatile talent. The actress also clinched an Oscar, a BAFTA Award, and the Volpi Cup for Best Actress for her stellar performance in the 2016 musical.

Emma’s fashion choices, mirroring the whimsy of her film roles, further establish her as a style icon, and her Golden Globes look is another testament to her ability to merge playful and sophisticated elements seamlessly.

