Golden Globes 2024: Barbie beats Taylor Swift's Eras tour concert film, wins Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award

Two 2023 releases that dominated the box office last year — Oppenheimer and Barbie — also ruled the Golden Globe Awards 2024. While Barbie by Greta Gerwig could not beat Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer for the top spot, it did walk home with the inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award.

Greta and actress Margot Robbie, who plays the titular role in Barbie, graced the stage and accepted the award. The film was up against Taylor Swift's sought-after Eras tour concert film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Super Mario Bros.Movie.

Accepting the award alongside the cast and the producers, Greta in her winning speech said, "Thank you to everybody, all the Barbies and Kens in front of and behind the screen. It was the greatest, most joyful show of craftsmanship and passion I’ve ever seen." She further expressed her gratitude her partner and Barbie co-writer Noah Baumbach and Margot jokingly thanked Ryan Gosling “for going full-beach.”

Barbie landed 10 nominations at the Golden Globe Awards with three for best original songs. Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas bagged one of the nominations and won the title for Best Original Song for What Was I Made For? from the pink comedy.

