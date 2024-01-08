Golden Globe Awards 2024: Lily Gladstone wins Best Actress for Killers of the Flower Moon

In a historic turn of events, today Lily Gladstone became the first Indigenous person to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress for Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. She's also the second Native actress to receive a nomination at the coveted film award ceremony. Prior to Lily, it was Irene Bedard who was nominated for Lakota Woman: Siege at Wounded Knee, a 1995 television movie.

At the Golden Globe Award ceremony, Lily received a standing ovation and she broke down during her winning speech. The actress shared that she has run short of words and dedicated the award to "every little rez kid" who had a dream.

She began her speech by speaking in the Blackfeet language and later said, "I'm so grateful that I can speak even a little bit of my language, which I'm not fluent in, up here because, in this business, native actors used to speak their lines in English and then the sound mixers would run them backwards to accomplish native languages on camera."

""This [win] is a historic one. It doesn't belong to just me. I'm holding it right now. I'm holding it with all my beautiful sisters in the film at this table over here and my mother, Tantor Cardinal, standing on all of your shoulders. Thank you," she added.

Speaking of Killers of the Flower Moon, the 2023 Western crime drama by Martin Scorsese focused on the tragic murders of Osage members in 1920 after oil was discovered on tribal land. It starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone in the lead roles with Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow and Brendan Fraser playing key parts.