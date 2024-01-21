Prasanth Varma’s ‘HanuMan’ emerges victorious, crosses INR 100 crore milestone at Indian box office

Prasanth Varma's directorial venture, HanuMan, has achieved a remarkable feat by entering the prestigious INR 100 crore club within just over a week of its theatrical release in India. The film, starring Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai, debuted in theatres on January 12, captivating audiences with its superhero narrative.

According to the latest figures from a collection tracking website, HanuMan amassed INR 99.85 crore in its opening week, with a language-specific breakdown indicating substantial earnings in Telugu (INR 73.89 crore), Hindi (INR 24.5 crore), Tamil (INR 78 lakh), Kannada (INR 52 lakh), and Malayalam (INR 16 lakh). On its ninth day, the film continued its box office dominance, estimated to have garnered INR14.25 crore nett across all languages in India, bringing the total collection to an impressive INR 114.10 crore.

Also read: ‘Kantara’ actor Rishab Shetty praises Teja Sajja’s ‘HanuMan’, calls it a ‘triumph in storytelling and filmmaking’

The global success of HanuMan is equally striking, as the film has crossed the INR 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Primeshow Entertainment, the production house behind the film, proudly shared this milestone on its official social media platform, emphasising the film's monumental achievement despite being showcased on limited screens and featuring budget-friendly ticket prices.

Penned by Prashanth, the Telugu-language superhero film unfolds in the fictional village of Anjanadri, marking the inception of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Teja, the film's lead actor, expressed his excitement about the project during an interview. He highlighted the unique storyline where a young boy acquires superpowers through Lord Hanuman's grace and embarks on a mission to defend his people and religion.

He elaborated, stating, “This film combines superhero action sequences for children's entertainment with a healthy dose of comedy. Simultaneously, it intertwines our history with the superhero element, aiming to create a highly entertaining cinematic experience.”

Also read: Akshay, Tiger 'rise' in power-packed new poster of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

HanuMan continues to captivate audiences globally, serving as a testament to the successful fusion of superhero elements with India's rich cultural tapestry.