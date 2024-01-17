‘Kantara’ actor Rishab Shetty praises Teja Sajja’s ‘HanuMan’, calls it a ‘triumph in storytelling and filmmaking’

Teja Sajja’s latest venture, Hanuman, directed by Prasanth Varma, has made waves at the box office despite the clash with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. The Telugu-language superhero film, praised for its storytelling prowess, has garnered admiration from various quarters, with actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty of Kantara fame taking to social media to laud the cinematic achievement.

In a tweet on X, Rishab expressed his appreciation for the film, stating, “Joining the chorus of praise for HanuMan – a triumph in storytelling and filmmaking by Prasanth Varma. Teja Sajja's performance stays with you long after the credits roll... Hanuman... @PrasanthVarma @tejasajja123.” The positive recognition from the actor-director adds to the growing acclaim the film has received.

Joining the chorus of praise for 'Hanuman' – a triumph in storytelling and filmmaking by Prashant Verma. Teja Sejja performance stays with you long after the credits roll. #Hanuman@PrasanthVarma @tejasajja123 January 16, 2024

Also read: Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ first look promises a compelling origin story

Responding to Rishab’s tweet, an X user said, “Great to see appreciation from you Rishab sir.” Another enthusiast commented, “Chorus is growing loud and big for HanuMan, the accolades are pouring in from across the industries down south... hats off to Rishab Shetty for acknowledging good work.” Earlier, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma had also congratulated the team on the film's unanimous blockbuster talk.

The film features Teja in the lead role, supported by a talented cast including Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, and Vinay Rai. The narrative revolves around an ordinary man who acquires superpowers unexpectedly, discovering newfound strength within himself. As he embraces his abilities, he confronts a formidable supervillain, setting the stage for an epic battle between good and evil.

Also read: Film Sumo Didi wins hearts at the Palm Springs International Film Fest

The film’s success is evident as it swiftly entered the INR 100 crore club worldwide within just four days of its release. Teja shared his excitement about the superhero sci-fi film, emphasizing its unique blend of entertainment for children with superhero action sequences, comedy, and a connection to history. Hanuman continues to captivate audiences, establishing itself as a significant triumph in Telugu cinema.