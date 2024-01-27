Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Fighter’ mints INR 65 crore at Indian box office in two days

Director Siddharth Anand’s latest film, Fighter, has taken the box office by storm, raking in over INR 60 crore within the first two days of its theatrical release. The film, featuring the dynamic duo Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, hit the big screens on Thursday and has since been on an unstoppable trajectory.

The opening day saw Fighter soar to INR 24.60 crore in India, and its impressive momentum continued with a staggering INR 41.20 crore nett on the second day. Cumulatively, the film has now amassed a whopping INR 65.8 crore at the domestic box office, marking a triumphant start to the collaboration between Hrithik and Deepika.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios in conjunction with Marflix Pictures, Fighter has received acclaim for its gripping storyline, stellar performances, and breathtaking aerial action sequences. The movie not only showcases the first-ever on-screen pairing of Hrithik and Deepika but also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

The narrative unfolds with Hrithik portraying Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty, and Deepika taking on the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni. Anil complements the cast as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky, in a story that pays tribute to the valiant spirit, sacrifices, and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

Amidst the widespread praise for Fighter, actor Arjun Kapoor joined the chorus of admiration, expressing his love for the film on Instagram. Sharing a captivating poster of the movie, Arjun described it as a top-notch cinematic experience, with outstanding performances and emotionally resonant storytelling.

He wrote, “Loved the film. Loved the spectacle. Loved everything about it. Top notch filmmaking with great performances from everyone & heart tuggling emotions...PS: My hrithik fan boy phase is clearly here to stay forevr 24 years and counting!!”