‘Karate Kid: Legends’ unveils emotional scenes with Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, and Jackie Chan at CinemaCon 2025

In Karate Kid: Legends, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Mr Han (Jackie Chan) will team up to instruct Li Fong, a kung fu phenom who has relocated to New York after a family crisis. Their combined efforts will introduce Li to Miyagi karate, merging their two martial arts styles.

At the CinemaCon 2025 preview, the Ralph and Ben introduced a poignant scene in which Mr. Han pays tribute to the deceased Mr. Miyagi.

Before unveiling the footage, Ben Wang humorously shared how Ralph Macchio had him doing chores, including waxing his car. Ralph playfully called it “hazing” the new guy. The new footage featured an emotional scene with Jackie Chan’s Mr. Han paying tribute to Mr. Miyagi while bonding with Daniel LaRusso. Another clip showcased intense action as the characters trained together.