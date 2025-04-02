Suriya completes dubbing for Karthik Subbaraj’s action-packed thriller ‘Retro’

Suriya had undergone martial arts training in Thailand for the film’s action sequences. A few days earlier, the production team revealed that renowned stunt choreographer Kecha, known for his work on films like Ong Bak 2, had been brought on board as the stunt director for Retro.

A statement from the production house shared that Kecha, who has also worked on Baahubali 2, was chosen specifically for his expertise. His dedication and patience were highlighted as key factors in ensuring the success of the film’s action scenes. Director Karthik Subbaraj had frequent Zoom meetings with Kecha to provide input, ensuring the stunt team’s vision was clearly understood.

The film is set to feature a variety of action sequences, with no two fights being similar, a challenge Kecha embraced. Suriya’s commitment to the project was also praised, as he underwent intense training in Thailand for various martial arts styles, surprising the team with his dedication.

In addition to Suriya and Pooja Hegde, Retro will feature an ensemble cast including Malayalam actors Joju George and Jayaram, as well as Tamil actor Karunakaran. The film’s music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, while Shreyaas Krishna handles the cinematography. Editing is by Shafique Mohamed Ali, and art direction is managed by Jacki and Mayapandi.