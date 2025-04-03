‘A Minecraft Movie’: All you need to know about the Jack Black and Jason Momoa film

Following a string of disappointing weekends at the box office, Hollywood is banking on A Minecraft Movie to be a breath of fresh air success tale. The movie releasing on April 4 comes as Warner Bros. is at a critical moment, following stumbles with recent high-profile releases. With spring break still on for most schools, the studio is banking on the movie's high brand awareness to get fans into the theaters.
Directed by Jared Hess, the live-action fantasy adventure is set in the classic blocky world of Minecraft. The movie is about four misfits who accidentally discover a strange portal and find themselves in a strange, cubic utopia that exists in their imagination.
Abandoned in this new world, they have to decipher its rules and go on a perilous journey with the assistance of a master craftsman, Steve—played by Jack Black—to return home. The film features a star-studded cast, including Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen.
Jack Black plays Steve, the overworld master, and begrudgingly only takes on the role of guardian and mentor. In an interview, Jack called his role ‘a frustrated artist in search of an escape’ and stated that the journey of Steve is one of adventure, friendship, and discovery.
Jason Momoa, playing Garrett ‘The Garbage Man’ Garrison, embraces the role of a washed-up video game champion who is stuck in the past. Jason’s comedic performance adds a fresh layer of humor and energy to the film.
According to reports, one of the largest hurdles in adapting the movie was how to re-create Minecraft's unique aesthetic without losing it during the transition from game to cinematic experience. Director Jared Hess revealed in an interview that the production team built nearly all the sets to preserve the game's characteristic cubic look, staying grounded while bringing it to a cinematic scale.
As box office figures fall, A Minecraft Movie is expected to be a breath of fresh air for Hollywood. With its star-studded cast, old-school appeal, and massive fan base, the film might prove to be one of the year's biggest successes.
Warner Bros. and Legendary's highly promoted interpretation of the world's most popular video game is projected to gross USD 140 million worldwide on opening weekend, with hopes for USD 65 million domestically and USD 75 million internationally.
Minecraft fan or not, or just looking for a creative, family-friendly adventure, this film promises to provide you with blockbuster entertainment.