‘Chhorii 2’ trailer released: Dive into deeper horrors and folklore on April 11

Are you ready to step into a world where horror meets folklore and makes your darkest fears come true? After the grand success of Chhorii in 2021, its much anticipated sequel, Chhorii 2, is all ready to hit your fingertips on Prime Video from April 11. Directed by Vishal Furia, the ensemble cast includes Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen and Hardik Sharma. The makers today dropped the chilling trailer of this dark world inviting the audience to tread on it soon.

Director Vishal Furia highlights the crux of the narrative, “With Chhorii 2, we didn’t just want to make a sequel – we wanted to amplify everything that made the first film so haunting and emotionally powerful. The world of Chhorii expands in this chapter; the folklore runs deeper, and the evil Sakshi faces feels more personal and dangerous. We’ve introduced new characters, fresh subplots, and unexpected twists, all while staying true to the rooted backdrop that gives the story its unique authenticity."