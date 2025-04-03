‘Chhorii 2’ trailer released: Dive into deeper horrors and folklore on April 11
Are you ready to step into a world where horror meets folklore and makes your darkest fears come true? After the grand success of Chhorii in 2021, its much anticipated sequel, Chhorii 2, is all ready to hit your fingertips on Prime Video from April 11. Directed by Vishal Furia, the ensemble cast includes Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen and Hardik Sharma. The makers today dropped the chilling trailer of this dark world inviting the audience to tread on it soon.
Director Vishal Furia highlights the crux of the narrative, “With Chhorii 2, we didn’t just want to make a sequel – we wanted to amplify everything that made the first film so haunting and emotionally powerful. The world of Chhorii expands in this chapter; the folklore runs deeper, and the evil Sakshi faces feels more personal and dangerous. We’ve introduced new characters, fresh subplots, and unexpected twists, all while staying true to the rooted backdrop that gives the story its unique authenticity."
What can you expect from Chhorii 2 as it releases on April 11?
As per the trailer one can perceive that the setting is an underground cave, less explored and full of haunting. It takes the viewers back to Sakshi’s world, essayed by Nushrratt which is now even deadlier and darker. From rituals, to ghostly figures to unnerving folklores , the atmosphere is thick , heavy and often claustrophobic. In the midst of all these malevolent atmosphere Sakshi fights to protect and keep her daughter safe.
Nushrratt Bharuccha who reprises her role, mentions, “Returning as Sakshi in Chhorii 2 has been one of the most intense yet rewarding experiences of my career. After 7 years of tirelessly protecting her child, Sakshi’s deepest fear comes true, which adds a whole new level of emotion and intensity to the narrative. The horror in this installment feels darker, more powerful, and very real because it taps into a mother’s worst nightmare."
Soha Ali Khan portrays the enigmatic and mysterious ‘ Daasi Ma’ also adds depth to the narrative. She states, “Stepping into such a compelling role was a thrilling new challenge for me. What drew me to the film was how it mixes unsettling, atmospheric horror with folklore that feels so rooted in our culture. My character is layered — there’s menace but also mystery. She’s not someone you can easily predict, which made her a fascinating character to portray on screen."