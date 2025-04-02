‘Lojja Season 2’ explores verbal abuse, misunderstandings; trailer out, series streaming from April 11
After a path-breaking success with Season 1, Aditi Roy directorial, Lojja, based on the research conducted by Samragnee Bandyopadhyay, is back again with Season 2. This time, Lojja 2 is helmed by Priyanka Sarkar who plays the protagonist Jaya and Anujoy Chattopadhyay, who essays the role of Partho Sinha, along with new entrants to the series, Anindita Bose and Dipankar Dey, both of whom play the roles of lawyers.
Like the first season, the fight against verbal abuse intensifies, coupled with self-awareness and a will to fight back. With the audience waiting for the next Season to drop in, the makers teased them by dropping the engaging trailer for the series.
What makes the web series Lojja stand out and how important is it to recognise verbal abuse?
Lojja was the first of its kind web series to bring the focus to verbal abuse which has profound impact on the individuals. While physical abuse is commonly spoken about and fought against, not many are aware of the verbal abuse happening around them and the fact that they are falling prey to it.
Priyanka Sarkar’s character Jaya, a timid and demure woman gets embroiled in a web of verbal abuse and decides to stand up for herself. Season 1 left the audience waiting for more with Jaya losing the trust of her in-laws, separating from her husband, and going through the pain of separation from her only daughter who refuses to stay with her. She is also misunderstood by her own sister and mother, who request her to apply the age–old formula of ‘ adjustment’. However, her brother and sister stand in support of her.
In Season 2 , however the entire relationship dynamics change when she is found with her close friend Shourjya, played by Indrasish Ray, who tragically dies during a trip. The question of a married woman being with another man who is not her husband goes against the regular norms and this time around, even her closest allies turn against her. She is left alone to fight a long-drawn battle not only against the verbal abuse of her husband but against the misunderstanding of her loved ones.
Talking about the narrative, Priyanka Sarkar mentions, "Jaya’s journey in Lojja 2 is deeply personal and universal at the same time. Verbal abuse is often dismissed or normalized, but its impact is devastating. This season is about reclaiming one's voice and standing up against injustice."
Lojja 2 will start streaming from April 11 on hoichoi