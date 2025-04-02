‘Lojja Season 2’ explores verbal abuse, misunderstandings; trailer out, series streaming from April 11

Lojja was the first of its kind web series to bring the focus to verbal abuse which has profound impact on the individuals. While physical abuse is commonly spoken about and fought against, not many are aware of the verbal abuse happening around them and the fact that they are falling prey to it.

Priyanka Sarkar’s character Jaya, a timid and demure woman gets embroiled in a web of verbal abuse and decides to stand up for herself. Season 1 left the audience waiting for more with Jaya losing the trust of her in-laws, separating from her husband, and going through the pain of separation from her only daughter who refuses to stay with her. She is also misunderstood by her own sister and mother, who request her to apply the age–old formula of ‘ adjustment’. However, her brother and sister stand in support of her.