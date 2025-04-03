NFDC partners with Anupam Kher for his upcoming directorial ‘Tanvi The Great’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is set to make a comeback as a director with his highly awaited film, Tanvi The Great. With a phenomenal a cast and an internationally renowned technical crew, the film has already created a huge buzz. Now, in a significant development, the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) has come aboard as a co-producer, further solidifying the impact and reach of the film.
NFDC's partnership with Anupam Kher is an important milestone towards the production of Tanvi The Great. NFDC's Managing Director, Shri Prithul Kumar, highlighted the film's underlying themes of survival and reality. “With visionary guidance from Anupam Kher ji, this intensely emotive story progresses with brilliance, leaving a long-lasting impression on the audience,” he said.
He also pointed out the industry veterans, such as composer MM Keeravani and sound designer Resul Pookutty, to make an unforgettable cinematic experience.
Coming back to direction after 23 years, Anupam Kher has been giving fans peeks into the emotional process behind Tanvi The Great. "Courage was my only strength," he spilled the beans in a heartfelt video, explaining the task of bringing this project on the big screen. He has continuously built excitement around the film, giving fans cryptic hints about the enigmatic protagonist, Tanvi.
Tanvi The Great celebrates the uniqueness of individuals and how their distinctiveness can change the world for the better. With its focus on self-belief and determination, the film is poised to be a beacon of inspiration, resonating with audiences across generations. While information on the entire cast is kept secret, one name that has been confirmed is Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen, further boosting the film's international appeal.
Produced by Anupam Kher under his banner, Anupam Kher Studios, and co-produced by NFDC, Tanvi The Great is set to hit the screens soon, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience filled with emotion, courage, and inspiration.