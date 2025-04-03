NFDC partners with Anupam Kher for his upcoming directorial ‘Tanvi The Great’

NFDC's partnership with Anupam Kher is an important milestone towards the production of Tanvi The Great. NFDC's Managing Director, Shri Prithul Kumar, highlighted the film's underlying themes of survival and reality. “With visionary guidance from Anupam Kher ji, this intensely emotive story progresses with brilliance, leaving a long-lasting impression on the audience,” he said.

He also pointed out the industry veterans, such as composer MM Keeravani and sound designer Resul Pookutty, to make an unforgettable cinematic experience.