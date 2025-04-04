Best Manoj Kumar performances: Iconic roles that made him ‘Bharat Kumar’

Popular for his unshakeable patriotism and socially relevant films, Manoj Kumar etched a place in the annals of Indian cinema. Born on July 24, 1937, he became a cinematic icon whose on-screen personas left an indelible mark on generations. Fondly called Bharat Kumar, Manoj Kumar's roles often reflected national pride and human values. Here’s a look at some of his most powerful performances.
In this classic thriller, Manoj Kumar played the role of a doctor caught in a web of unexplained events. Unlike his later patriotic image, this was a role that demonstrated his versatility. Manoj with Sadhana, delivered a restrained but engaging performance, making the film became a standout in the thriller genre.
Manoj Kumar's Bhagat Singh was a milestone. His spirited performance touched the heart of the country and was praised by none other than then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. With patriotic numbers such as Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna, the film cemented Manoj Kumar's on-screen persona as a patriot.
Playing Bharat, the son of a freedom fighter disappointed with Westernized Indians in Britain, Manoj Kumar tackled the East-West cultural clash. A box-office hit, especially overseas, the film reinforced Indian values and ran for over 50 weeks in London.
A very emotive performance, Manoj Kumar played a father who wants his mute son to talk again. He produced and also directed the film in addition to writing it, showcasing his artistic talent beyond acting.
As Bharat, a committed older brother with the stark realities of poverty confronting him, Manoj Kumar brought social commentary and emotional depth to his role. The title of the movie became an Indian political slogan, representing minimum human needs.
With an all-star cast, this epic historical drama featured Manoj Kumar as a freedom fighter fighting British colonialism. It was a grand cinematic tribute to India's freedom struggle.