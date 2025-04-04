Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s ‘SSMB29’ to be a one-part film: Reports

The highly anticipated Mahesh Babu-starrer, tenetively titled SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli, is making headlines once again — but this time, it’s for what the film won’t be.
Unlike previous rumors, SSMB29 will not be divided into two halves, even though it is being made on a humongous scale. According to sources, Rajamouli has decided to narrate the entire story in a single extended film, potentially lasting over three hours. The movie, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is said to be a globe-trotting journey across mystical Kashi and the African wilderness.
With anticipation at an all-time high, fans took to social media making educated guesses regarding the movie's structure and timeline. Since Rajamouli had successfully experimented with two-part epics such as Baahubali earlier, many predicted the same approach for SSMB29. But sources within the industry report that the director and Mahesh Babu himself opted for a single-installment story for an enhanced cinematic experience.
While the crew awaits international permits, especially for shooting in Kenya’s national parks, production gears up for a long schedule abroad. Daring action, stunning vistas, and dense mythology are about to get mixed into a Rajamouli-sized blockbuster that promises to revolutionise Indian cinema all over again.
A press meet is expected soon, along with a special two-minute announcement video, which might offer the first glimpse into this much-awaited project. Until then, fans can only speculate — but for now, one thing is clear: SSMB29 is all about going big in one go.