Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s ‘SSMB29’ to be a one-part film: Reports

Unlike previous rumors, SSMB29 will not be divided into two halves, even though it is being made on a humongous scale. According to sources, Rajamouli has decided to narrate the entire story in a single extended film, potentially lasting over three hours. The movie, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is said to be a globe-trotting journey across mystical Kashi and the African wilderness.