Tom Cruise returns to CinemaCon, continuing Ethan Hunt’s legacy in ‘Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning’

Tom Cruise lit up the stage at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum as he made a grand return to CinemaCon, his first appearance post the pandemic. This time, he brought an exclusive first-look of Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning which marks a fitting finale to the franchise whose legacy is being carried forward for over three decades. The movie stars him in the lead along with Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, and Angela Bassett.
What does tom Cruise have to say about Mission Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie?
Blending fiction, reality and a futuristic approach the last instalment of the franchise left the protagonist, Tom Cruise who essays Ethan Hunt coming face to face with an Artificial Intelligence known as The Entity. It is anticipated that this instalment will see him combat the rough entity and delve deeper into the digital world. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the final part is one of the most awaited movies of the year as well as in the series.
Cruise recalls and mentions, “Because of Christopher McQuarrie, we delivered Top Gun: Maverick and two Mission: Impossible films during pandemic shutdowns and strikes. You’re a modern-day Thalberg and an asset to every studio you serve.” He also honoured McQuarrie with CinemaCon’s Director of the Year Award to which McQuarrie responds, “Tom, I’m here because of your vision and trust.” He recalled how Tom trusted him when nobody else would and that lead to a comfortable rapport between the actor-director which led them through many ebbs and flows.
The franchise finale is expected to be loaded with glued to the edge of the seat stunts, the fight against the invasion of AI and much more.
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will release on May 23, 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telegu in 4Dx and IMAX.