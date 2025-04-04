Tom Cruise returns to CinemaCon, continuing Ethan Hunt’s legacy in ‘Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning’

Blending fiction, reality and a futuristic approach the last instalment of the franchise left the protagonist, Tom Cruise who essays Ethan Hunt coming face to face with an Artificial Intelligence known as The Entity. It is anticipated that this instalment will see him combat the rough entity and delve deeper into the digital world. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the final part is one of the most awaited movies of the year as well as in the series.

Cruise recalls and mentions, “Because of Christopher McQuarrie, we delivered Top Gun: Maverick and two Mission: Impossible films during pandemic shutdowns and strikes. You’re a modern-day Thalberg and an asset to every studio you serve.” He also honoured McQuarrie with CinemaCon’s Director of the Year Award to which McQuarrie responds, “Tom, I’m here because of your vision and trust.” He recalled how Tom trusted him when nobody else would and that lead to a comfortable rapport between the actor-director which led them through many ebbs and flows.