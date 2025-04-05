Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ trailer drops with high-octane action and a stylish antagonist

The trailer opens with Arjun Das, portraying a stylish villain, dancing with foreign models to the Tamil folk song Otha Rooba Tharen from Naatupura Paatu. He confronts Ajith Kumar's character, asserting his role as the villain in their story. Trisha's character adds emotional depth, accusing Ajith's character of wronging her father, which prompts Ajith's character to reflect on his past actions and the sacrifices he's made for his family. The narrative hints at his return to violence to protect his son, leading to intense confrontations with Arjun Das's character. ​

The film also features Prabhu, Prasanna, and Sunil in pivotal roles. Music is composed by National Award-winning G.V. Prakash, with cinematography by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing by Vijay Velukutty. Stunt choreography is handled by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov. Good Bad Ugly is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 10, 2025. ​

Notably, the film was initially slated for a Pongal release but faced delays. Despite this, anticipation remains high, with the trailer's release reinforcing expectations of a high-octane cinematic experience.