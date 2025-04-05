Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ trailer drops with high-octane action and a stylish antagonist

The trailer for Good Bad Ugly, the forthcoming action entertainer starring Ajith Kumar, was released on April 4, 2025, generating significant excitement among fans. Director Adhik Ravichandran shared the trailer on social media, expressing his gratitude and dedication to Ajith Kumar, referring to him as "my own KING."
Initially scheduled for release at 9:01 p.m., the trailer's debut was delayed by 20 minutes due to server issues caused by overwhelming demand. Despite the brief postponement, fans were thrilled to finally view the trailer, which showcases explosive action sequences and introduces Arjun Das as a charismatic antagonist.
The trailer opens with Arjun Das, portraying a stylish villain, dancing with foreign models to the Tamil folk song Otha Rooba Tharen from Naatupura Paatu. He confronts Ajith Kumar's character, asserting his role as the villain in their story. Trisha's character adds emotional depth, accusing Ajith's character of wronging her father, which prompts Ajith's character to reflect on his past actions and the sacrifices he's made for his family. The narrative hints at his return to violence to protect his son, leading to intense confrontations with Arjun Das's character.
The film also features Prabhu, Prasanna, and Sunil in pivotal roles. Music is composed by National Award-winning G.V. Prakash, with cinematography by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing by Vijay Velukutty. Stunt choreography is handled by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov. Good Bad Ugly is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 10, 2025.
Notably, the film was initially slated for a Pongal release but faced delays. Despite this, anticipation remains high, with the trailer's release reinforcing expectations of a high-octane cinematic experience.