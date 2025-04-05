Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Ground Zero’ gets new poster drop; trailer launch set for April 7

The buzz around Ground Zero is dialling up as Excel Entertainment unveils a striking new poster featuring Emraan Hashmi in full BSF avatar. Slated for release on 25 April 2025, the military thriller is inspired by true events and follows the story of Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey.

High-octane war drama Ground Zero inches closer to release

Emraan plays the titular role of the Border Security Force officer, and if the gritty teaser is anything to go by, Ground Zero promises a compelling mix of action, realism, and patriotic fervour.