Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Ground Zero’ gets new poster drop; trailer launch set for April 7

The buzz around Ground Zero is dialling up as Excel Entertainment unveils a striking new poster featuring Emraan Hashmi in full BSF avatar. Slated for release on 25 April 2025, the military thriller is inspired by true events and follows the story of Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey.
Emraan plays the titular role of the Border Security Force officer, and if the gritty teaser is anything to go by, Ground Zero promises a compelling mix of action, realism, and patriotic fervour.
With the trailer now confirmed to drop on 7 April, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in building anticipation. Adding a significant touch of authenticity, the real-life BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, on whom the film is based, will grace the trailer launch event alongside the cast and crew.
Directed by Tejas Deoskar, Ground Zero also stars Sai Tamhankar and is backed by a robust production team, including Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. Co-producers on the project include Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.
With a gripping premise, a seasoned lead, and real-world grounding, Ground Zero is shaping up to be one of the year’s most anticipated films.