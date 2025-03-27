Makers drop ‘Ground Zero’s’ first poster featuring Emraan Hashmi

Bollywood’s new military thriller, Ground Zero, has just dropped its first poster, featuring Emraan Hashmi in a commanding new avatar. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film is inspired by real-life classified events and promises a gripping tale of courage, sacrifice, and national security threats.

Emraan Hashmi’s fierce transformation in Ground Zero

Taking to social media, Excel Entertainment unveiled the first look of Emraan Hashmi as BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey. The striking visual shows Hashmi from the back, weapon in hand, against the hauntingly beautiful Kashmir landscape. The poster not only sets the tone for an intense, high-stakes action drama but also confirms the film’s release date: April 25, 2025.