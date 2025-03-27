Cinema

Makers drop ‘Ground Zero’s’ first poster featuring Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi gears up for battle as a BSF Commandant in Ground Zero, releasing on April 25
Bollywood’s new military thriller, Ground Zero, has just dropped its first poster, featuring Emraan Hashmi in a commanding new avatar. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film is inspired by real-life classified events and promises a gripping tale of courage, sacrifice, and national security threats.

Emraan Hashmi’s fierce transformation in Ground Zero

Taking to social media, Excel Entertainment unveiled the first look of Emraan Hashmi as BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey. The striking visual shows Hashmi from the back, weapon in hand, against the hauntingly beautiful Kashmir landscape. The poster not only sets the tone for an intense, high-stakes action drama but also confirms the film’s release date: April 25, 2025.

Directed by Tejas Deoskar, Ground Zero follows Dubey as he leads a two-year-long classified investigation into a national security threat. The film promises high-octane action sequences, a gripping emotional core, and a deep dive into the unseen struggles of India’s border security forces.

Known for films like Lakshya, Excel Entertainment is backing this ambitious project with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar at the helm. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy. As the buzz intensifies, Ground Zero is set to deliver a great blend of action and emotion. With Emraan Hashmi in the lead, the film is expected to be a thrilling ride when it hits the silver screens.

