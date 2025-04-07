Samantha debuts as producer with Subham: ‘A small team with big dreams’

The teaser, which was released on Ugadi, introduces a newly married couple in a conversation on their wedding night. The bridegroom attempts to project an image of being a tough, alpha male, eager to challenge the image his wife holds of him as an innocent simpleton. But as the clock strikes midnight, the bride, who has thus far been soft-spoken and gentle, reveals a more assertive side to her personality.

The teaser further depicts a conversation between the man and his friends, where they discuss two types of men—the common type and the so-called alpha. When the bridegroom questions the importance of being the alpha male, his friends imply that his new wife will tolerate him only for so long before seeking out an alpha male from the neighborhood. The teaser hints at a genre that blends horror and comedy, but the dialogues suggest that Subham will explore deeper themes related to gender and relationships.

Samantha’s production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, co-produced the film with Kanakavalli Talkies. Earlier, Samantha had described Subham as a film that aligns with Tralala’s vision of creating unique, thought-provoking cinema. She expressed hope that the film would resonate with audiences and help establish a distinctive identity for Tralala Pictures in the industry.

Written by Vasanth Mariganti and directed by Praveen Kandregula, Subham marks a reunion for the duo after their successful collaboration on the critically acclaimed drama Cinema Bandi. The film also introduces six promising newcomers: Harshith Reddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srinivas, and Shravani.

The film’s impressive technical team includes cinematographer Mridul Sujit Sen, production designer Ram Charan Tej, and editor Dharmendra Kakarla, further elevating its production quality.