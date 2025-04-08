Vetri Maaran and Suriya's Vaadivaasal shooting to resume in July

Speaking about the project, which stars Suriya in the lead role, Thanu revealed that a song recently filmed for the movie was “extraordinary” and came out exceptionally well. “It’s an extraordinary song. I probably shouldn’t be saying this without the director’s approval, but it’s been done in a remarkable way. The song was so good that I had to ask Vetrimaran who the lyricist was,” Thanu shared. He also mentioned that he met the director a week ago, where Vetri Maaran narrated around 25 minutes of the story. Thanu was so impressed that he said, “Just those 25 minutes will be enough to make audiences go delirious with delight. The screenplay is that powerful.”

The announcement of the film’s shooting schedule was first made by Thanu in January, coinciding with the Maattu Pongal festival, a time when bulls are celebrated, and Jallikattu is held. Thanu had posted a photo with Vetrimaran and Suriya, marking the auspicious beginning of the project. Vaadivaasal refers to the narrow entrance through which bulls enter the arena during the traditional bull-taming sport of Jallikattu.

The film has generated massive excitement for two major reasons: the collaboration between director Vetrimaran and actor Suriya, and the fact that it’s based on the renowned Tamil novel Vaadivaasal by Ci. Su. Chellappa, which delves into the gripping world of Jallikattu.

Industry rumours suggest that the film may be made as a trilogy, but no official confirmation has been given. With the combined talents of Vetrimaran and Suriya, Vaadivaasal is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films in Tamil cinema.