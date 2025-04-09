Ajay Devgn clarifies Ileana D'Cruz's replacement with Vaani Kapoor in Raid 2

The makers of Ajay Devgn's much-awaited film Raid 2 unveiled the trailer on Tuesday April 8, which was joined by the cast and crew. While in the first film Ileana D'Cruz played Ajay's wife, Vaani Kapoor replaces her in the sequel. While this definitely grabbed a lot of eyeballs, Ajay addressed the casting change at the launch event, shutting down rivalry rumours.

Ajay Devgn on Ileana D'Cruz being replaced in Raid 2

When Ajay asked about his character’s ‘new wife’ in the sequel, the actor said, “You see it in a lot of Hollywood films as well. Still, Sean Connery is not the only James Bond. It’s the character you follow, and then new people keep coming in.”

Vaani Kapoor also clarified whether there was any pressure or rivalry with Ileana. She said, “No jealousy with the previous one. We share a great equation off-screen. You just try to play your part in the most authentic manner and follow the brief of the director and writer. This film showcases a different side of me. It felt new and refreshing.”

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film is a sequel to the 2018 film Raid starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. It follows the return of IRS officer Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn) as he tackles another white-collar crime. The film is scheduled for release in cinemas on May 1.

Aside from Raid 2, Ajay has a few films in his kitty, Son of Sardaar 2 opposite Mrunal Thakur and De De Pyaar De 2 with R. Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Meanwhile, Vaani is set to star opposite Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in the upcoming film Abir Gulaal, directed by Aarti S. Bagdi. The film will mark Fawad’s return to Indian cinema and is set to hit theatres on May 9.