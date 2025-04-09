Hemwant Tiwari's film Krishna Arjun redefines cinematic storytelling

With a talented cast and an immersive musical score, the film offers a contemporary retelling that is rich in cultural nuances.

Krishna Arjun is a movie that revolves around women empowerment, LGBTQ issues, social injustice, casteism and brotherhood, is a family drama that ends with a revenge. This 2 hour 14 mins film is shot in one take.

The story of twin brothers played both by Hemwant, 'in and as' Krishna Arjun who were supposed to meet after years on Dussehra, closely missed meeting each other and their fate intertwines making them face challenges and larger-than-life dilemmas.

"YouTube is the biggest mass theatre ever. It brings a thousand screens into one. Krishna Arjun belongs to the world and I want every person -- irrespective of geography or income -- to experience it," says Hemwant.

The essence of good winning over evil is shown in the film by combining the first and last scene, is an example of brilliant writing.

The story draws inspiration from classical texts while giving a modern twist.

Krishna Arjun's main appealing quality to audiences is the flashback scenes, dream sequences and slow motioned scenes without any cuts. From fight sequences to romantic intimacy, the audience will experience changing sets in a continuous take which is too intriguing. You'll be left wondering on the timing and performances in the film.