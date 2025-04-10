Ahead of re–release, Andaz Apna Apna gets a new trailer

Nostalgia is set to sweep across UK cinemas as the beloved Bollywood cult classic comedy Andaz Apna Apna prepares for its grand return to the big screen. 31 years after its initial release, the hilarious antics of Amar and Prem are ready to entertain a new generation and rekindle fond memories for long-time fans. The excitement has been further amplified by the unveiling of a brand-new trailer for the film.

Salman Khan announces on social media

Adding to the buzz, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently shared the trailer on X (formerly Twitter) announcing, "Amar Prem Ka Andaaz is back... #AndazApnaApna Re-releasing in cinemas on 25th April 2025 nationwide." Fellow actor Ajay Devgn also joined in the celebration sharing the trailer on Instagram and declaring "The madness is back! Sirf dosti ka bonus nahin comedy ka jackpot bhi milega! Here’s the Official #AndazApnaApnaReRelease trailer! #AndazApnaApna Re-releasing In Cinemas on 25th April 2025 Nationwide!"