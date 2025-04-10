Ahead of re–release, Andaz Apna Apna gets a new trailer

Nostalgia is set to sweep across UK cinemas as the beloved Bollywood cult classic comedy Andaz Apna Apna prepares for its grand return to the big screen. 31 years after its initial release, the hilarious antics of Amar and Prem are ready to entertain a new generation and rekindle fond memories for long-time fans. The excitement has been further amplified by the unveiling of a brand-new trailer for the film.
Adding to the buzz, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently shared the trailer on X (formerly Twitter) announcing, "Amar Prem Ka Andaaz is back... #AndazApnaApna Re-releasing in cinemas on 25th April 2025 nationwide." Fellow actor Ajay Devgn also joined in the celebration sharing the trailer on Instagram and declaring "The madness is back! Sirf dosti ka bonus nahin comedy ka jackpot bhi milega! Here’s the Official #AndazApnaApnaReRelease trailer! #AndazApnaApna Re-releasing In Cinemas on 25th April 2025 Nationwide!"
The fresh trailer has ignited a wave of nostalgia across social media with fans expressing their delight at the film's return.
Originally released in 1994, Andaz Apna Apna despite not being a box office success upon its first outing has garnered a significant cult following over the years. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi the film starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan as the endearing rogues Amar and Prem alongside Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and the unforgettable Shakti Kapoor as Crime Master Gogo is cherished for its slapstick humour, quirky characters and iconic one-liners. Now digitally restored in 4K with Dolby 5.1 surround sound audiences will have the opportunity to experience this classic comedy on the big screen once more from April 25, 2025.