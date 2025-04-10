Bollywood 2025: Explosive star clashes set to ignite the big screen

Get ready to buckle up, movie buffs—Bollywood in 2025 is pulling no punches. This year is shaping up to be an adrenaline-charged rollercoaster, where megastars collide in pulse-pounding face-offs and the action hits harder than ever. The stakes are sky-high, the drama is dialed up, and the big screen is set to ignite with fireworks.

The ‘game of versus’ begins

From gritty gangland dramas to slick espionage thrillers, the biggest names in Indian cinema are squaring off in cinematic battles that promise to leave audiences breathless. Let’s dive into the most explosive matchups lighting up the marquee this year: