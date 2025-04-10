Cinema

The Amateur star Rami Malek shares hilarious Tom Cruise encounter over ‘Weapons Training’

In a recent interview, Rami Malek recalled how Tom Cruise pushed him to take weapons training for his latest action thriller, The Amateur, despite his character’s lack of combat skills.
Rami Malek; (R) Tom Cruise
Rami Malek’s latest spy action thriller The Amateur recently hit theaters, garnering praise from both fans and critics. Directed by James Hawes, the film follows Charles Heller, a CIA cryptographer who embarks on a mission to avenge his wife’s death in a terrorist attack. The movie boasts an impressive cast, including Rachel Brosnahan, Laurence Fishburne, Caitriona Balfe, and Holt McCallany in key roles.

Rami Malek shares his weapon training experience with Tom Cruise

Rami recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he shared a hilarious story about an unexpected interaction with Tom Cruise, the star of Mission: Impossible.

Rami recalled how Tom, upon learning that he was starring in an action film, immediately offered advice. “If anyone knows action, it’s Tom Cruise,” Rami said. When Tom found out Rami was doing an action film, he insisted, “You’re going to need weapons training!”

Rami, joking about the nature of his character, replied, “It’s called The Amateur—he doesn't do any of that.” But Tom wasn’t having it. “I promise you, you’re going to need weapons training,” he said. Days later, Rami received an email with the subject line “Weapons Training.” His response? “I was like—Done. I’m doing it.”

The Amateur is a vigilante action spy film, directed by James Hawes. The plot revolves around a decoder, who decides to takes matters in his own hands, after his supervisors at CIA refuse to action after his wife is killed in the London terrorist attack.

The star cast includes Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, and Laurence Fishburne.

 

