Where are the heroes? The curious case of Spider-Man and Daredevil’s absence in ‘Thunderbolts’

Then again, Marvel does love a classic diversion. The MCU often explains away missing heroes with the age-old "they're handling something else” rationale. Perhaps Daredevil is knee-deep in the legal and literal chaos of Born Again, fighting a war too personal to abandon. Maybe Spider-Man, still picking up the pieces post-No Way Home, is caught in a web of his own making—another enemy, another corner of the city, another secret he’s sworn to protect. In a city this sprawling, even Spider-Man can’t be everywhere at once.

Of course, there's always the wildcard theory: Marvel is holding its cards close. Could a third-act reveal bring a surprise team-up? A last-minute save? A blink-and-you-cheer cameo that sends theaters into a frenzy? It wouldn’t be the first time Marvel kept a secret just long enough to break the internet.

For now, their absence remains one of the Thunderbolts’ most intriguing mysteries. Whether it’s strategic storytelling, timeline juggling, or a narrative sleight of hand, one thing’s for sure—when Spider-Man and Daredevil are missing from a fight this big, you can bet there’s more going on than meets the eye.