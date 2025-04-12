‘Love Aaj Kal’ re-release: 5 lessons that remain relevant for Gen Z dating

How Love Aaj Kal showed, communication is still complicated

We've got voice notes, DMs, emojis, and entire playlists to express our feelings, and yet, we’re all still sending “wyd?” at 2 AM and pretending we don’t care. Jai and Meera literally break up while still being in love. The whole “we’re mature enough to part ways even though we don’t want to” energy is alive and well in 2025. Because even with all our tech, we’re still awkward, avoidant, and terrible at just saying what we feel. No amount of tech can replace honest, heart-to-heart conversations. Whether it’s 2009 or 2025, love still demands courage — not just to feel, but to say what we feel.

Love doesn’t come with a roadmap

The movie switches between two timelines, showing that whether it's 1965 or 2009 (or now), love’s never been linear. We ghost, we orbit, we date, we "take space", and then double-tap each other’s stories like that means something. Jai and Meera go from lovers to friends to strangers to lovers again. Love loops, stumbles, restarts. And honestly, it makes perfect sense to none of us. Whether it’s slow-burn or situationship, love doesn’t follow logic or timelines –it follows emotion. What truly matters is learning to embrace the chaos without needing all the answers.

Feelings aren’t always logical

Remember when Meera went, "Mujhe pyaar karna hai, lekin apne terms pe”? Gen-Z overthinks everything; but feelings don’t always follow logic or bullet points. Sometimes you're crying over someone you “weren’t even officially with,” or falling for someone while swearing you’re emotionally unavailable. This movie captures that inner chaos where your brain begs you to move on but your heart’s still stuck on that one voice note. But you don’t need to have it all figured out. Love is messy, confusing, and often illogical– and that’s what makes it real.

Being “unbothered” is exhausting

Jai spends most of the film pretending he’s too chill for commitment, that heartbreak is uncool, that love is outdated. Sound familiar? Gen-Z wears emotional detachment like a badge. But deep down, we all want that one person, just like Jai did, who makes our favourite songs feel personal. Behind every “lol whatever” is a heart that just wants to be seen irrespective of the generation.