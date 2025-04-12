Ramya Krishnan begins filming for Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’
Actress Ramya Krishnan, best known for her iconic portrayal of Neelambari in the 1999 Rajinikanth blockbuster Padaiyappa, has officially begun shooting for director Nelson’s highly anticipated action sequel Jailer 2, which features Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.
Ramya Krishnan joins the set of Jailer 2
Marking a nostalgic moment, the actress took to Instagram to share her excitement on the first day of the shoot. She wrote, “26 years of Padaiyappa and the first day shoot of Jailer 2.”
In Jailer 2, Ramya Krishnan reprises her role as Vijaya Pandian, also known as Viji—the wife of Rajinikanth’s character, Muthuvel Pandian. The current shooting schedule is underway in Attappadi, Kerala.
Rajinikanth, who landed in Coimbatore on Thursday, told reporters at the airport that this schedule will go on for 20 days. Sources reveal that actress Mirnaa, who played Swetha Pandian—Rajinikanth’s daughter-in-law in Jailer—will also have a significant role in the sequel.
Produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 officially went on floors on March 10, starting with a schedule in Chennai. The film has already generated massive buzz following the unprecedented success of Jailer, which grossed over INR 650 crore worldwide.
Adding to the anticipation, unconfirmed reports suggest that Kannada superstar Dr. Shiva Rajkumar and Malayalam legend Mohanlal—both of whom had brief but powerful roles in the first installment—might return for the sequel. However, there’s been no official word yet from the production team.
Sun Pictures further amped up excitement with the release of a teaser that was equal parts thrilling and humorous, setting the tone for what promises to be another blockbuster in the making.