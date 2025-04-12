Ramya Krishnan begins filming for Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’

Marking a nostalgic moment, the actress took to Instagram to share her excitement on the first day of the shoot. She wrote, “26 years of Padaiyappa and the first day shoot of Jailer 2.”

In Jailer 2, Ramya Krishnan reprises her role as Vijaya Pandian, also known as Viji—the wife of Rajinikanth’s character, Muthuvel Pandian. The current shooting schedule is underway in Attappadi, Kerala.

Rajinikanth, who landed in Coimbatore on Thursday, told reporters at the airport that this schedule will go on for 20 days. Sources reveal that actress Mirnaa, who played Swetha Pandian—Rajinikanth’s daughter-in-law in Jailer—will also have a significant role in the sequel.