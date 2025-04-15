Ali Fazal’s double life on screen is Bollywood’s most exciting plot twist yet

Ali Fazal is juggling between genres and he is loving it!

Known for his uncanny, chameleon-like transformation on screen, Ali isn’t just acting—he’s inhabiting. In Rakht Brahmand, he enters a mythic realm laced with lore, magic, and visual grandeur—an epic tapestry that demands scale and spectacle. Flip the coin, and you’ll find him brooding in the shadowy depths of Prosit’s intense psychological thriller, navigating crime, chaos, and chilling complexity. It’s this seamless straddling of genres that sets Ali apart, redefining what it means to be a truly versatile actor in today’s industry.

Reflecting on this creatively charged phase, Ali shares, “I’ve always been drawn to stories that push me out of my comfort zone. Rakht Brahmand is an expansive period drama—a genre I’ve never explored at this scale—while Prosit Roy’s thriller is raw and intense. The mental shift between these worlds is immense, but that’s exactly what fuels me. I thrive on unpredictability, and this phase is letting me explore the full spectrum of my craft.”

And he’s just getting started.