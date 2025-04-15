Cinema

Nani’s ‘HIT 3’ trailer unleashes a storm: Everything you need to know about the brutal thriller

Released on April 14, Sailesh Kolanu's HIT 3 trailer is packed with raw emotion and brutality
Nani in HIT 3
Nani in HIT 3
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Nani is one of those actors who knows how to promote his films. After giving his last courtroom drama Court-State vs. A Nobody a strong push at the box office, the actor is now back with HIT 3. Not only does he star in it but also produces it. With HIT 3 creating buzz with its interesting trailer and relying on Nani's hit streak, the movie has created pre-release business of INR 40 crore—a high figure that reflects its increasing buzz.

HIT 3’s dark and intense trailer sets the tone for what promises to be a gripping third installment

Released on April 14, Sailesh Kolanu's HIT 3 trailer is packed with raw emotion and brutality. Starring Nani as Arjun Sarkaar, a no-nonsense cop on a mission to rescue a nine-month-old kidnapped child, the trailer begins with a horror crime and then moves into a series of bloody encounters and manhunts, revealing the character's emotional and moral stakes.

HIT 3 takes the franchise deeper with higher stakes and brutal action sequences

As the third film of the HIT franchise, following HIT: The First Case and HIT: The Second Case, the film promises to be the darkest and most emotionally intense of the franchise. With Nani's shift to a gritty, justice-waging officer, the film further establishes the dark image of the franchise. Sanu John Varghese's cinematography and Mickey J Meyer's music score add to its dark and intense tone.

Nani’s bold promises and new direction elevate expectations for the film

Nani has publicly committed to the film’s quality, saying viewers shouldn’t trust him again if HIT 3 fails to deliver. The movie hits theaters on May 1 and, if successful, may introduce Tamil star Karthi in the next installment, expanding the HIT franchise even further.

Nani in HIT 3
KGF 3 Announced: Hombale Films confirms 2025 release of Yash-starrer
Nani
Hit 3
HIT 3 trailer

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com