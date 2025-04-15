Nani’s ‘HIT 3’ trailer unleashes a storm: Everything you need to know about the brutal thriller

Nani is one of those actors who knows how to promote his films. After giving his last courtroom drama Court-State vs. A Nobody a strong push at the box office, the actor is now back with HIT 3. Not only does he star in it but also produces it. With HIT 3 creating buzz with its interesting trailer and relying on Nani's hit streak, the movie has created pre-release business of INR 40 crore—a high figure that reflects its increasing buzz.
Released on April 14, Sailesh Kolanu's HIT 3 trailer is packed with raw emotion and brutality. Starring Nani as Arjun Sarkaar, a no-nonsense cop on a mission to rescue a nine-month-old kidnapped child, the trailer begins with a horror crime and then moves into a series of bloody encounters and manhunts, revealing the character's emotional and moral stakes.
As the third film of the HIT franchise, following HIT: The First Case and HIT: The Second Case, the film promises to be the darkest and most emotionally intense of the franchise. With Nani's shift to a gritty, justice-waging officer, the film further establishes the dark image of the franchise. Sanu John Varghese's cinematography and Mickey J Meyer's music score add to its dark and intense tone.
Nani has publicly committed to the film’s quality, saying viewers shouldn’t trust him again if HIT 3 fails to deliver. The movie hits theaters on May 1 and, if successful, may introduce Tamil star Karthi in the next installment, expanding the HIT franchise even further.