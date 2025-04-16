Kritika Kamra joins forces with ‘Peepli Live’ director Anusha Rizvi for a women-led drama

Actor Kritika Kamra is set to headline a compelling women-led drama helmed by Anusha Rizvi, the acclaimed director of Peepli Live. Produced by Jio Studios, the upcoming film also features Sheeba Chaddha and Shreya Dhanwanthary in prominent roles.

Kritika Kamra to star in Anusha Rizvi’s next women-centric drama set in Delhi

Currently untitled, the film unfolds in the heart of Delhi and explores a powerful, emotionally resonant narrative centred on the strength, complexities, and everyday resilience of its female characters. Principal photography began earlier this month in the capital and will continue through mid-May.