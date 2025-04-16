Kritika Kamra joins forces with ‘Peepli Live’ director Anusha Rizvi for a women-led drama

Actor Kritika Kamra is set to headline a compelling women-led drama helmed by Anusha Rizvi, the acclaimed director of Peepli Live. Produced by Jio Studios, the upcoming film also features Sheeba Chaddha and Shreya Dhanwanthary in prominent roles.
Currently untitled, the film unfolds in the heart of Delhi and explores a powerful, emotionally resonant narrative centred on the strength, complexities, and everyday resilience of its female characters. Principal photography began earlier this month in the capital and will continue through mid-May.
According to sources close to the production, the cast is presently undergoing intensive prep workshops in Delhi. “We are thrilled to bring together such a gifted ensemble for this story. The script is both timely and hard-hitting, and we’re confident it will strike a chord with audiences across the board,” a representative from the production shared.
Kritika was last seen in critically appreciated projects such as Bheed, Bambai Meri Jaan, and Gyaarah Gyaarah. With this upcoming feature, she not only steps into a character-driven narrative but also aligns with a filmmaker known for thought-provoking cinema.
The film also marks Anusha Rizvi’s return to the director’s chair after her 2010 directorial debut Peepli Live, which earned both national and international acclaim for its biting satire and storytelling.
With Anusha back in the fold and a strong cast at the helm, expectations are already high for the project. While details of the plot remain under wraps, the film promises to tackle relevant social themes through a distinctly female lens, adding to the growing wave of women-led narratives in contemporary Indian cinema.