‘Jaat 2’ announced: Sunny Deol returns for high-octane sequel with new mission

Sunny Deol isn’t slowing down anytime soon with his action-packed career. Just a week after the release of Jaat, he’s caught everyone off guard by announcing the sequel — Jaat 2. The actor shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting the film’s poster, officially confirming that the gritty action franchise is getting a second instalment.
The poster not only hints at a thrilling new mission but also reveals that director Gopichand Malineni will be back at the helm. This marks a continued collaboration between Sunny Deol and the director, whose Hindi-language debut with Jaat was well-received for its impressive action sequences and powerful performances. Mythri Movie Makers will once again produce the film showing strong support for the sequel despite the first film's modest box office performance.
Interestingly, Jaat had a bit of a rocky start at the box office, debuting at INR 9.50 crore and raking in around INR 57.50 crore in its first week. However, the decision to greenlight Jaat 2 indicates that the makers believe in the franchise's potential, likely fueled by Sunny Deol’s loyal fan base and the film’s consistent audience turnout, especially in mass circuits.
While Sunny Deol is confirmed to return for his role, the rest of the cast is still a mystery. The original film featured a strong lineup, including Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, and Saiyami Kher. With a new mission on the way, Jaat 2 promises another thrilling adventure — and Sunny Deol’s fans are already gearing up for the ride.