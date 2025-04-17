‘You are my best love story,’ Sundeep Kishan tells fans as he marks 15 years in cinema

Actor Sundeep Kishan took a heartfelt moment on Wednesday to thank his fans, friends, and well-wishers as he completed 15 years in the film industry. In an emotional letter shared on X, Sundeep expressed deep gratitude to everyone who has stood by him through his journey.

Sundeep Kishan reflects on his evolution both as a person and as an actor

Posting the letter with the caption: “A love letter to all my friends, well-wishers and fans. Thank you for creating me 15 years ago. And to all my naysayers and targeted haters, it’s ok, you can read it too—I shall win you over in time. Saving this Tweet to revisit on April 16, 2026,”