‘You are my best love story,’ Sundeep Kishan tells fans as he marks 15 years in cinema

Actor Sundeep Kishan took a heartfelt moment on Wednesday to thank his fans, friends, and well-wishers as he completed 15 years in the film industry. In an emotional letter shared on X, Sundeep expressed deep gratitude to everyone who has stood by him through his journey.
Sundeep Kishan reflects on his evolution both as a person and as an actor
Posting the letter with the caption: “A love letter to all my friends, well-wishers and fans. Thank you for creating me 15 years ago. And to all my naysayers and targeted haters, it’s ok, you can read it too—I shall win you over in time. Saving this Tweet to revisit on April 16, 2026,”
In his note, he wrote: “To all my friends, well-wishers and fans—wow, 15 years went by in a flash. What an adventure it has been! I still feel like that kid inside, though now a kid who understands his responsibilities.”
Recalling his early days and the name that now defines his public identity, he added:“Back in school, I was just Sundeep—Padam Sundeep, Sandy... to the point where I almost forgot that ‘Kishan’ was even part of my name. Sundeep Kishan is an identity you gave me 15 years ago. It’s one I wear with pride and a deep sense of responsibility.”
Acknowledging the ups and downs of his career, he said:“I’ve had big wins, more than a few losses—but I’ve always walked with my head held high, knowing I gave each film my all. My career has been nothing short of a case study—a miracle even. You defied industry norms and backed me regardless of the outcome. You believed in me, on my best and worst days. That makes you incredibly special to me. You are my miracle.”
He promised to continue striving for greatness, writing, “I vow to make you proud. That’s my greatest motivation and ambition. Thank you for being my universe—and for making it so beautiful.”
And in a closing line sure to melt hearts, Sundeep wrote: “You guys are the best love story of mine. And I’m a true blue Taurus—I love hard. Promise.”