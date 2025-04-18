Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 to have its OTT release on April 24

Written and directed by SU Arun Kumar, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, and Prudhvi Raj. Scored by renowned composer GV Prakash Kumar, this gritty survival thriller promises intense performances, gripping action sequences, and an emotionally stirring soundtrack.

Prime Video announced the release on Instagram with a chilling caption:"One night. No rules. Only survival. A night that will change everything. #VeeraDheeraSooranOnPrime, April 24."

Set during a temple festival in Madurai, the story follows Kaali — a seemingly reformed provision store owner, devoted husband, and loving father. However, when his dark past reemerges through his former crime boss Periyavar Ravi, Kaali is forced back into a violent world he thought he had left behind.

The film unravels over the course of one harrowing night as Kaali is given a grim mission: eliminate SP Arunagiri. With threats closing in from all directions, Kaali must confront his demons while fighting to protect his family in a desperate struggle for survival.

Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 will be available to stream in Tamil, along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.