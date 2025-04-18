‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ trailer: Sue Storm’s pregnancy, Galactus’ footsteps and more!

Visually, the trailer leans heavily into the 1960s-inspired aesthetics, with retro tech, sleek spacecraft and otherworldly backdrops that scream vintage Marvel. It also introduces Julia Garner as a female Silver Surfer, gliding across cosmic landscapes in what appears to be a reimagining of one of Marvel’s most iconic characters.

One of the most chilling moments is the subtle but powerful introduction of Galactus. While we don’t see him in full form, the ominous footsteps that shake the ground hint at his looming presence, teasing the arrival of one of the MCU’s most colossal villains yet. Amid all of this, Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards, Joseph Quinn’s Johnny Storm and Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Ben Grimm (The Thing) round out the superpowered quartet, with each bringing a distinct vibe to their roles.