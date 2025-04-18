‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ trailer: Sue Storm’s pregnancy, Galactus’ footsteps and more!

Marvel Studios has finally unveiled the much-anticipated trailer for Fantastic Four, and it’s safe to say the internet is having a collective meltdown. Slated for release on July 25, 2025, the reboot promises a vibrant retro-futuristic rise through time, space and family dynamics. But the biggest twist that has fans talking? Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm— aka The Invisible Woman— is pregnant. The unexpected reveal in the opening moments of the trailer has sparked a frenzy of theories, particularly about the possible introduction of future super-powered offspring (hello, Franklin Richards?), setting a unique emotional tone for this high-stakes sci-fi adventure.
Visually, the trailer leans heavily into the 1960s-inspired aesthetics, with retro tech, sleek spacecraft and otherworldly backdrops that scream vintage Marvel. It also introduces Julia Garner as a female Silver Surfer, gliding across cosmic landscapes in what appears to be a reimagining of one of Marvel’s most iconic characters.
One of the most chilling moments is the subtle but powerful introduction of Galactus. While we don’t see him in full form, the ominous footsteps that shake the ground hint at his looming presence, teasing the arrival of one of the MCU’s most colossal villains yet. Amid all of this, Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards, Joseph Quinn’s Johnny Storm and Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Ben Grimm (The Thing) round out the superpowered quartet, with each bringing a distinct vibe to their roles.
At the helm of this ambitious reboot is director Matt Shakman, best know for his genre-bending work on WandaVision. His fingerprints are all over the trailer — from the seamless blend of family drama and his sci-fi spectacle to the subtle emotional undercurrents running through each scene.
Much like WandaVision, Fantastic Four looks ready to experiment with tone and storytelling format, all while grounding the narrative in character-driven arcs. With whispers that the film may be set in an alternate in 1960s timeline or multiverse pocket, Shakman has a canvas wide enough to completely reinvent Marvel’s first family.