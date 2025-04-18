Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji makes it to the Limca Book of Records; details inside

All the release of Killbill Society, filmmaker Srijit Mukherji is back in the news again as he made it to the longest use of reused archival footage. On Friday, April 18, Srijit took to his social media handle to share the news.

Srijit Mukherji talks about featuring on the Limca Book of Records

Srijit, along with Camellia Production received the honour. The certificate stated, "Camellia productions Pvt. Ltd., a film production company in Kolkata, and Srijit Mukherji, used recycled footage of Uttam Kumar form his previous films for 24 minutes 48 seconds in their film Oti Uttam (2024). It was directed by Srijit Mukherji."

While posting Srijit wrote, "During my adolescence as a quzzing enthusiast, had both the Guinness Book of World Records and the Limca Book of Indian Records handy. Never did I imagine that one day I'd find an entry in the latter. But #OtiUttam has made it possible thanks to the technology used. Congratulations to Camellia Productions and every one else who loved and supported the film:)"