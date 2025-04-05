Real-life inspiration, new collaboration, and surprises in store by Srijit Mukherji in Killbill Society

A

I have seen Koushani in mainstream commercial films. Then I noticed her in Abar Proloy and Bohurupi where she stepped out of her comfort zone and did something different. But I saw a spark which is all that I need. Now whether or not that spark will become a forest fire would depend on workshops, characterization and all that preparation. But I was pleasantly surprised and even shocked when I realised that the amount of hard work I had mentally accounted for, I had to put in much less. She is very sharp, obedient and perceptive. I had given her some psychological zones which she ingrained. Every scene she asked me which zone and that’s it. Sandipta takes instructions well and modulates her style according to the scene.