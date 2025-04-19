Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and the late Irrfan Khan's Piku set for re-release

Deepika Padukone shared the news on Instagram with a touching video. The clip features Amitabh Bachchan reflecting on his character Bhaskor Banerjee’s journey, followed by memorable moments from the film. In her caption, Deepika wrote:

“A film that will always have my heart — PIKU is back in theatres on 9th May, 2025 to celebrate its 10th Anniversary! Irrfan, we miss you! And think about you every so often…”

Originally released on May 8, 2015, Piku is a comedy-drama that centers on the relationship between a young architect, Piku, and her eccentric, aging father. Their road trip to Kolkata becomes a journey of emotional connection and quirky revelations, with brilliant performances driving the narrative. The film also features Moushumi Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta, and Raghubir Yadav.

Amitabh Bachchan’s portrayal of Bhaskor Banerjee earned him his fourth National Film Award for Best Actor at the 63rd National Film Awards, setting a new record.

On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. Based on an original story by Kshitij Patwardhan, the action-packed film stars Ajay Devgn in the lead, alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Shweta Tiwari, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. It marks the fifth installment in Shetty’s Cop Universe.

In her personal life, Deepika has been married to Ranveer Singh since 2018. The couple, who began dating in 2012, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. They welcomed their daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024.