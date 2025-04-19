‘Ground Zero’ becomes the first Indian film to be premiered in Srinagar in 38 years

In a powerful return to a long-lost cinematic landscape, Ground Zero, the upcoming action-thriller starring Emraan Hashmi, made waves with its world premiere in Srinagar. Set against the stunning, snow-kissed Kashmir Valley, this premiere wasn’t just another glamorous event—it marked the first Hindi film premiere in the region in almost 38 years.
The red carpet event, held at Inox in Srinagar’s Shivpora area, was a deeply meaningful occasion. Organised as a heartfelt tribute to the Border Security Force (BSF), the premiere was specially arranged for the jawans.
Lead actor Emraan Hashmi, who plays BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, was there alongside co-star Sai Tamhankar, director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, and producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The event was made even more special by the presence of BSF personnel, transforming it from just a film launch into a celebration of service, sacrifice, and national pride.
Ground Zero takes us into a high-stakes counter-terror mission from the early 2000s, inspired by the real-life heroics of Commandant Dubey, a pivotal figure in the pursuit of terrorist mastermind Ghazi Baba. This emotionally charged thriller not only pays homage to the BSF but also shines a light on a security force that’s rarely depicted in films. It marks Emraan Hashmi’s first role as a military character in a story that promises to deliver both heart and heroism.
With a trailer that’s already generating buzz, Ground Zero is set for a nationwide release on April 25, 2025.