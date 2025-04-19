‘Kesari Chapter 2’ box office: Akshay Kumar’s patriotic drama gets a decent opening on day 1

Kesari Chapter 2, also featuring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, reportedly raked in between INR 7.50 and INR 8 crore nett on its first day across India. While the opening numbers may seem modest, the film is set for a promising weekend, thanks to mostly positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth buzz. Friday’s theatre occupancy started around 12.67 per cent in morning shows but saw a steady climb to nearly 28 per cent by evening, indicating growing interest from audiences.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film delves into the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre — a heartbreaking event that significantly impacted India’s fight for freedom.