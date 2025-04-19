‘Kesari Chapter 2’ box office: Akshay Kumar’s patriotic drama gets a decent opening on day 1

Akshay Kumar’s eagerly awaited historical courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2, made its theatrical debut on Friday, and it’s already making waves at the domestic box office with a solid opening.
Kesari Chapter 2, also featuring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, reportedly raked in between INR 7.50 and INR 8 crore nett on its first day across India. While the opening numbers may seem modest, the film is set for a promising weekend, thanks to mostly positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth buzz. Friday’s theatre occupancy started around 12.67 per cent in morning shows but saw a steady climb to nearly 28 per cent by evening, indicating growing interest from audiences.
Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film delves into the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre — a heartbreaking event that significantly impacted India’s fight for freedom.
Although Kesari Chapter 2 has kicked off with a decent performance, it falls short of the original 2019 Kesari, which opened with INR 21 crore nett. However, this second instalment tells a unique story — one of legal resistance rather than battlefield heroics — and its emotional resonance could help it gain traction in the coming days.
In this sequel, Akshay Kumar takes on the role of the iconic lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who took on General Reginald Dyer and the British Crown for the horrific events at Jallianwala Bagh in 1919. The narrative, filled with patriotic fervour and courtroom drama, seems to have struck a chord with audiences, especially in the northern parts of the country.
R Madhavan and Ananya Panday deliver impactful performances alongside Akshay, earning praise from both critics and the film fraternity. With celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan, and Urmila Matondkar calling it a must-watch, Kesari Chapter 2 has generated strong buzz on social media.