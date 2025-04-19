Pradeep Ranganathan and Vignesh Shivan’s ‘Love Insurance Kompany’ under post-production

Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker, who is also the husband of actress Nayanthara, penned a heartfelt note, expressing gratitude to his team for their unwavering commitment and passion throughout the film’s shoot.

“Abundance of passion, love, honesty, and hard work from each and everyone has built #LoveInsuranceKompany,” Vignesh wrote. “Every day of the shoot had a lot of challenges! But we never forgot to smile and enjoy the process!”

He emphasised that the team left no stone unturned in their effort to create a heartfelt and entertaining film. “Without compromising even for one frame, we are proud that we have put in our best efforts to make an original, fresh, entertaining movie,” he said, adding that post-production is now underway with everyone’s continued support.