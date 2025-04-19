Pradeep Ranganathan and Vignesh Shivan’s ‘Love Insurance Kompany’ under post-production

Director Vignesh Shivan has officially announced that post-production work has begun on his upcoming romantic entertainer Love Insurance Kompany, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles.
Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker, who is also the husband of actress Nayanthara, penned a heartfelt note, expressing gratitude to his team for their unwavering commitment and passion throughout the film’s shoot.
“Abundance of passion, love, honesty, and hard work from each and everyone has built #LoveInsuranceKompany,” Vignesh wrote. “Every day of the shoot had a lot of challenges! But we never forgot to smile and enjoy the process!”
He emphasised that the team left no stone unturned in their effort to create a heartfelt and entertaining film. “Without compromising even for one frame, we are proud that we have put in our best efforts to make an original, fresh, entertaining movie,” he said, adding that post-production is now underway with everyone’s continued support.
Hinting at a festive release, Vignesh teased fans with a line in his post: “To bring it to you on a festival date to celebrate more with your friends and families.”
Love Insurance Kompany, which recently wrapped filming, boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, and Gouri Kishen.
The film also features a powerhouse technical crew, with cinematography by the acclaimed Ravivarman and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Editing is being handled by Pradeep E Ragav, while action sequences are choreographed by renowned stunt master Peter Hein.
Produced by Nayanthara in association with Seven Screen Studios, Love Insurance Kompany is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year.